Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Comerica Park on Thursday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 172 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with 48 stolen bases.

He has a .277/.319/.494 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 at Astros Sep. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 132 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 75 runs.

He has a slash line of .254/.293/.420 so far this season.

Perez enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run and eight RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Astros Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Astros Sep. 16 1-for-2 1 0 2 2 vs. Astros Sep. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 13 3-for-5 0 0 2 3

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (7-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 15th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 21 7.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Angels Sep. 15 7.0 3 1 1 9 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 5.0 2 0 0 9 1 at White Sox Sep. 3 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 6.0 4 3 2 9 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tarik Skubal's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 65 walks and 91 RBI (137 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .234/.314/.444 on the season.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 21 1-for-5 2 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 63 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .288/.346/.490 on the season.

Carpenter has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles and a walk.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Sep. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.