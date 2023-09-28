Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (74-83) against the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (7-3) to the mound, while Jonathan Bowlan will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 8-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).
- The Royals have been victorious in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious 45 times in 131 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (654 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.12 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|W 6-5
|Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|L 6-3
|Zack Greinke vs Reese Olson
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jonathan Bowlan vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
|September 30
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Clarke Schmidt
|October 1
|Yankees
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael King
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.