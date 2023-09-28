Nick Pratto vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Nick Pratto (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Sawyer Gipson-Long. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .231 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 86 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.223
|AVG
|.239
|.329
|OBP
|.290
|.345
|SLG
|.368
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|50/18
|K/BB
|81/11
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Gipson-Long (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .185 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.