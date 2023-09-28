Nick Pratto vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Nick Pratto (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .231.
- In 59.3% of his games this year (51 of 86), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (8.1%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.223
|AVG
|.239
|.329
|OBP
|.290
|.345
|SLG
|.368
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|50/18
|K/BB
|81/11
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
