Nelson Velazquez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
- Velazquez has recorded a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in 35.6% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has had an RBI in 20 games this season (44.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 57.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|5
|.276
|AVG
|.083
|.349
|OBP
|.083
|.763
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|1
|11
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|1
|20/8
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing batters.
