Nelson Velazquez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Thursday, Nelson Velazquez (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .227.
- In 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).
- He has homered in 35.6% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his plate appearances.
- Velazquez has had an RBI in 20 games this year (44.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (57.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|5
|.276
|AVG
|.083
|.349
|OBP
|.083
|.763
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|1
|11
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|1
|20/8
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .201 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.