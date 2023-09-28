Nelson Velazquez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (35.6%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (57.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Edward Olivares
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Nick Pratto
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|5
|.276
|AVG
|.083
|.349
|OBP
|.083
|.763
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|1
|11
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|1
|20/8
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .201 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.