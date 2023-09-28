Nelson Velazquez -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (35.6%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (57.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 5 .276 AVG .083 .349 OBP .083 .763 SLG .333 15 XBH 1 11 HR 1 22 RBI 1 20/8 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

