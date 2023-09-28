MJ Melendez -- batting .212 with a triple, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Sawyer Gipson-Long on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks while batting .231.

Melendez has had a hit in 90 of 145 games this year (62.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (17.2%).

He has homered in 14 games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 36 games this season (24.8%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 52 of 145 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 69 .248 AVG .213 .337 OBP .281 .404 SLG .374 23 XBH 25 9 HR 6 33 RBI 22 74/37 K/BB 95/22 3 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings