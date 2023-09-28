MJ Melendez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- batting .212 with a triple, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Sawyer Gipson-Long on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks while batting .231.
- Melendez has had a hit in 90 of 145 games this year (62.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (17.2%).
- He has homered in 14 games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36 games this season (24.8%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 52 of 145 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|69
|.248
|AVG
|.213
|.337
|OBP
|.281
|.404
|SLG
|.374
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|22
|74/37
|K/BB
|95/22
|3
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Gipson-Long (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 2.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
