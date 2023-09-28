Maikel Garcia vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .327 this season while batting .275 with 37 walks and 56 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
- In 81 of 119 games this year (68.1%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (3.4%, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this year (38.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.317
|AVG
|.232
|.355
|OBP
|.298
|.427
|SLG
|.300
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|46/16
|K/BB
|60/21
|11
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Gipson-Long (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 2.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
