Maikel Garcia vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 123 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his games this year (81 of 119), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 119), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.6% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (38.7%), including 10 multi-run games (8.4%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.317
|AVG
|.232
|.355
|OBP
|.298
|.427
|SLG
|.300
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|46/16
|K/BB
|60/21
|11
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
