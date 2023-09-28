The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 123 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

In 68.1% of his games this year (81 of 119), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 119), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.6% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46 games this year (38.7%), including 10 multi-run games (8.4%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .317 AVG .232 .355 OBP .298 .427 SLG .300 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 18 46/16 K/BB 60/21 11 SB 12

