On Thursday, Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (48 of 86), with multiple hits 16 times (18.6%).

He has homered in 5.8% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Isbel has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (27.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.1%).

In 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .230 AVG .235 .255 OBP .294 .341 SLG .403 11 XBH 17 2 HR 3 16 RBI 16 22/4 K/BB 36/13 4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings