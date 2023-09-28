The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .232.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 55.8% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has driven home a run in 24 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 35 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .230 AVG .235 .255 OBP .294 .341 SLG .403 11 XBH 17 2 HR 3 16 RBI 16 22/4 K/BB 36/13 4 SB 3

