Elena Rybakina will start the China Open in Beijing, China versus Qinwen Zheng in the round of 64. She was beaten by Sorana Cirstea in the round of 32 of the US Open (her previous tournament). Rybakina has +1200 odds (fifth-best) to take home the trophy from National Tennis Center.

Rybakina at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina's Next Match

Rybakina will play Zheng in the round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

Rybakina currently has odds of -150 to win her next match against Zheng. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Rybakina Stats

Rybakina is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the US Open, at the hands of No. 30-ranked Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.

Rybakina is 44-15 over the past year, with two tournament titles.

Rybakina has won one tournament over the past year on hard courts, with a match record of 30-10 on that surface.

Rybakina has played 21.2 games per match in her 59 matches over the past year across all court types.

Rybakina, in 40 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.7 games per match and won 56.2% of them.

Over the past year, Rybakina has been victorious in 33.9% of her return games and 78.8% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Rybakina has been victorious in 34.9% of her return games and 77.6% of her service games.

