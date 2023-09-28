The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .261 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Olivares has had a hit in 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (20.0%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Olivares has driven in a run in 25 games this year (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .270 AVG .253 .316 OBP .319 .460 SLG .420 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 18 RBI 14 33/8 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings