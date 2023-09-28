Drew Waters vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks while batting .231.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this year (23 of 88), with two or more RBI seven times (8.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this season (31 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.285
|AVG
|.180
|.366
|OBP
|.242
|.472
|SLG
|.293
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|66/12
|7
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.