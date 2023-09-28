Drew Waters vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 50 of 88 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.3%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this season (31 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.285
|AVG
|.180
|.366
|OBP
|.242
|.472
|SLG
|.293
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|66/12
|7
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
