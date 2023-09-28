Thursday, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers and Sawyer Gipson-Long, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 17, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .226.

This season, Blanco has tallied at least one hit in 22 of 40 games (55.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Blanco has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (7.5%).

In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .231 AVG .222 .286 OBP .310 .365 SLG .429 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 9 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 17/6 9 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings