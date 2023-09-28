Dairon Blanco returns to action for the Kansas City Royals versus Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersSeptember 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 17 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .226.

In 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 40 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Blanco has driven home a run in 12 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .231 AVG .222 .286 OBP .310 .365 SLG .429 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 9 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 17/6 9 SB 8

