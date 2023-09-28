As of September 28, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+600) make them second-best in the league.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -349

-349 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+600), the Chiefs are second-best in the league. They are way below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+600) compared to the beginning of the season (+600).

Based on their moneyline odds, the Chiefs have a 14.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Chiefs' three games this season has hit the over.

The Chiefs have won two of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Chiefs sport the sixth-ranked defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 390.3 yards per game.

The Chiefs own the ninth-ranked offense this year (26 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 13.3 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 803 yards (267.7 per game), completing 65.5%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Mahomes has scored zero TDs and picked up 103 yards.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco has scored one touchdown and accumulated 155 yards (51.7 per game).

Pacheco also has seven catches for 47 yards and zero scores.

In two games, Travis Kelce has 11 catches for 95 yards (47.5 per game) and two scores.

In three games, Jerick McKinnon has run for 7 yards (2.3 per game) and zero scores.

On defense, L'Jarius Sneed has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 14 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two passes defended in three games.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000 16 December 25 Raiders - +15000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.