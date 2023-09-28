Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 172 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (103 of 153), with at least two hits 50 times (32.7%).
- Looking at the 153 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (18.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 38.6% of his games this season (59 of 153), with more than one RBI 19 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49.0% of his games this year (75 of 153), with two or more runs 16 times (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.293
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.313
|.540
|SLG
|.447
|36
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|58
|RBI
|35
|51/16
|K/BB
|68/22
|18
|SB
|30
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gipson-Long (1-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.