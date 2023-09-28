On Thursday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 172 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 103 games this season (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 50 of those games.

In 18.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (12.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 78 .293 AVG .260 .325 OBP .313 .540 SLG .447 36 XBH 31 18 HR 11 58 RBI 35 51/16 K/BB 68/22 18 SB 30

Tigers Pitching Rankings