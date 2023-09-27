Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 172 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with 48 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.319/.494 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 at Astros Sep. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Skubal Stats

The Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 21 7.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Angels Sep. 15 7.0 3 1 1 9 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 5.0 2 0 0 9 1 at White Sox Sep. 3 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 6.0 4 3 2 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 137 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 65 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .234/.314/.444 so far this season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 21 1-for-5 2 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 63 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .288/.346/.490 on the season.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and a walk.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Sep. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

