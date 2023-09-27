Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers (74-83) on Wednesday, September 27 versus the Kansas City Royals (54-103), who will answer with Jonathan Bowlan. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 23 out of the 38 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 13 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Royals Futures Odds

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.