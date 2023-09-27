How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will send Tarik Skubal and Jonathan Bowlan, respectively, out to start when the two squads play on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 156 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 451 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 654 (4.2 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.
- The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.12 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.403 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Bowlan to the mound for his first start this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 26.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Framber Valdez
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|J.P. France
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|W 6-5
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jonathan Bowlan
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Carlos Rodón
|9/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Clarke Schmidt
|10/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Michael King
