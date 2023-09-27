The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will send Tarik Skubal and Jonathan Bowlan, respectively, out to start when the two squads play on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 156 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 451 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 654 (4.2 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.12 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.403 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Bowlan to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 26.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

