The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 81 of 119 games this year (68.1%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (26.1%).

He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 119), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 40 games this year (33.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .317 AVG .232 .355 OBP .298 .427 SLG .300 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 18 46/16 K/BB 60/21 11 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings