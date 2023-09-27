The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 55.8% of his games this year (48 of 86), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.9% of his games this year, Isbel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), with two or more runs eight times (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .230 AVG .235 .255 OBP .294 .341 SLG .403 11 XBH 17 2 HR 3 16 RBI 16 22/4 K/BB 36/13 4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings