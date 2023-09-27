The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is batting .231 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Waters has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 88 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.3% of those games.
  • Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Waters has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (26.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (8.0%).
  • He has scored in 31 of 88 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 44
.285 AVG .180
.366 OBP .242
.472 SLG .293
15 XBH 8
4 HR 4
20 RBI 12
39/15 K/BB 66/12
7 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
