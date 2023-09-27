Dairon Blanco is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 17 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .226.

This season, Blanco has recorded at least one hit in 22 of 40 games (55.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Blanco has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (12 of 40), with more than one RBI three times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .231 AVG .222 .286 OBP .310 .365 SLG .429 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 9 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 17/6 9 SB 8

