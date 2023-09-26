How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Zack Greinke will start for the Kansas City Royals looking to take down Jake Rogers and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 156 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 651 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.
- The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.404 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-15) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 25 starts this season.
- In 25 starts this season, Greinke has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
- He has made 28 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Framber Valdez
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|J.P. France
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|W 6-5
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Carlos Rodón
|9/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|Clarke Schmidt
|10/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael King
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.