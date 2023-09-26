Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (73-83) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (54-102) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Reese Olson (5-7) for the Tigers and Zack Greinke (1-15) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 9-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.3%, of the 134 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 26 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (651 total, 4.2 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule