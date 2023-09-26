Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (73-83) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (54-102) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Reese Olson (5-7) for the Tigers and Zack Greinke (1-15) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 9-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Royals have won in 46, or 34.3%, of the 134 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 26 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (651 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|W 6-5
|Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Reese Olson
|September 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
|September 30
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Clarke Schmidt
|October 1
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Michael King
