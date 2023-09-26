Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (73-83) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (54-102) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Reese Olson (5-7) for the Tigers and Zack Greinke (1-15) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 9-1.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).
  • The Royals have won in 46, or 34.3%, of the 134 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 26 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (651 total, 4.2 per game).
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 Guardians W 7-6 Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
September 20 Guardians W 6-2 Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
September 22 @ Astros W 7-5 Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
September 23 @ Astros W 3-2 Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
September 24 @ Astros W 6-5 Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
September 26 @ Tigers - Zack Greinke vs Reese Olson
September 27 @ Tigers - Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
September 28 @ Tigers - Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
September 29 Yankees - Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
September 30 Yankees - TBA vs Clarke Schmidt
October 1 Yankees - TBA vs Michael King

