The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has had a hit in 50 of 85 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.5%).

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.2%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has driven home a run in 24 games this season (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 28 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .223 AVG .235 .329 OBP .287 .345 SLG .366 11 XBH 12 3 HR 4 18 RBI 15 50/18 K/BB 80/11 0 SB 1

