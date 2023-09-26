On Tuesday, Kyle Isbel (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .234 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 85), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (28.2%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.2% of his games this season (35 of 85), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .230 AVG .238 .255 OBP .294 .341 SLG .408 11 XBH 17 2 HR 3 16 RBI 16 22/4 K/BB 35/12 4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings