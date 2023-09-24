Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-70) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (53-102) at 2:10 PM (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (11-12) for the Astros and Steven Cruz for the Royals.

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Royals have been victorious in 45, or 33.8%, of the 133 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 3-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (645 total, 4.2 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule