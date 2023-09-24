Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-70) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (53-102) at 2:10 PM (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (11-12) for the Astros and Steven Cruz for the Royals.
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Royals have been victorious in 45, or 33.8%, of the 133 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a mark of 3-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (645 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
|September 30
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
