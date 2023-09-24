Chiefs vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) take on the Chicago Bears (0-2) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Chiefs and Bears betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Chiefs vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|12.5
|48
|-750
|+525
Chiefs vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Kansas City Chiefs
- In 11 of 17 games last season, the Chiefs and their opponents went over 48 points.
- Kansas City had an average point total of 49.7 in its contests last season, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Against the spread, the Chiefs were 7-10-0 last season.
- The Chiefs went 13-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 86.7% of those games).
- Kansas City won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter.
Chicago Bears
- The Bears played seven games last season that finished with a point total over 48 points.
- Chicago had a 43.0-point average over/under in its outings last year, 5.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Bears' record against the spread last season was 5-10-1.
- The Bears were underdogs 15 times last season and won twice.
- Chicago was not a bigger underdog last season than the +525 moneyline set for this game.
Chiefs vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Chiefs
|29.2
|1
|21.7
|16
|49.7
|11
|Bears
|19.2
|23
|27.2
|32
|43.0
|7
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|49.2
|50.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.8
|29.5
|28.2
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-2
|7-0
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.0
|43.0
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|24.0
|25.1
|ATS Record
|5-10-1
|3-4-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-13
|1-6
|1-7
