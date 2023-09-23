The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Baylor Bears (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Texas is averaging 34 points per game offensively this season (47th in the FBS), and is allowing 14.7 points per game (26th) on the other side of the ball. Baylor ranks 91st in the FBS with 24.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 71st with 23 points surrendered per contest on defense.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Texas Baylor 409.3 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (65th) 276.3 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.7 (58th) 149.3 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.3 (63rd) 260 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.7 (56th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 740 pass yards for Texas, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 273 yards on 47 carries while finding paydirt one time. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 69 yards (23 per game).

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 221 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has hauled in seven receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Adonai Mitchell's nine grabs are good enough for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 444 yards (148 ypg) while completing 45.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 47 yards with one touchdown.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 156 yards, or 52 per game.

Richard Reese has racked up 26 carries and totaled 117 yards with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 168 (56 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times.

Hal Presley has put up a 155-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 16 targets.

Drake Dabney's 13 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

