The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) will look to upset the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Redhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southeast Missouri State Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Southeast Missouri State (-3.5) 59.5 -190 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 4 Odds

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Southeast Missouri State has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Eastern Kentucky has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.

The Colonels have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.