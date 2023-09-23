Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) will look to upset the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Redhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Richmond, Kentucky
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southeast Missouri State (-3.5)
|59.5
|-190
|+150
Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Southeast Missouri State has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Eastern Kentucky has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.
- The Colonels have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
