Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 152 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 445 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 642 (4.2 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Royals rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.408 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (4-17) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.