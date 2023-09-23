Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+180). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +180 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 44 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 7-20 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 74 of its 153 games with a total.

The Royals have posted a record of 10-10-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-47 21-55 22-39 30-62 39-75 13-26

