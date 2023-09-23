Missouri vs. Memphis: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 23
The Missouri Tigers (3-0) and Memphis Tigers (3-0) square off at the The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on September 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPNU. Missouri is favored by 6.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is set at 51.5.
Missouri is averaging 394.3 yards per game offensively this season (66th in the FBS), and is surrendering 295.7 yards per game (36th) on the defensive side of the ball. Memphis has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 20th-best in points per game (40.3) and 22nd-best in points surrendered per game (13.7).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: The Dome at America's Center
- TV Channel: ESPNU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Missouri
|-6.5
|-105
|-115
|51.5
|-110
|-110
|-250
|+190
Looking to place a bet on Missouri vs. Memphis? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Week 4 SEC Betting Trends
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Kentucky vs Vanderbilt
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Kentucky vs Vanderbilt
Missouri Betting Records & Stats
- Missouri is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Missouri Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Out of Missouri's two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).
- Missouri has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- Missouri has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Missouri Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.
Bet on Missouri to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Missouri Stats Leaders
- Brady Cook has compiled 732 yards (244.0 ypg) on 54-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 51 times for 280 yards (93.3 per game), scoring one time.
- Nathaniel Peat has piled up 121 yards on 29 carries, scoring one time. He's caught four passes for 81 yards (27.0 per game) and one touchdown, as well.
- Luther Burden III's leads his squad with 327 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored three touchdowns.
- Theo Wease has caught 11 passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.
- Mookie Cooper has racked up five catches for 84 yards, an average of 28.0 yards per game.
- Nyles Gaddy paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and six tackles.
- Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri's top tackler, has 13 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.
- Kris Abrams-Draine has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has six tackles and one pass defended to his name.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.