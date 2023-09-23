The The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri will play host to the Missouri Tigers (3-0) and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) on September 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPNU. The Missouri Tigers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Memphis matchup.

Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: The Dome at America's Center

Missouri vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Memphis Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-6.5) 51.5 -250 +190
FanDuel Missouri (-5.5) 51.5 -230 +188

Week 4 Odds

Missouri vs. Memphis Betting Trends

  • Missouri has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
  • The Missouri Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Memphis has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

