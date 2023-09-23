The The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri will play host to the Missouri Tigers (3-0) and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) on September 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPNU. The Missouri Tigers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Memphis matchup.

Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: The Dome at America's Center

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Missouri vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Missouri has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

The Missouri Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.