Our computer model predicts the Illinois State Redbirds will beat the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, September 23 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hancock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Lindenwood vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-7.6) 53.8 Illinois State 31, Lindenwood 23

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record last year.

The Lions and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of seven times last year.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Redbirds games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Lions vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 29.3 10.7 41 0 23.5 16 Lindenwood 42.3 31.3 77 9 25 42.5

