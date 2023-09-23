How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 23
Friday's Liga MX schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Mazatlan FC playing Atletico San Luis.
Searching for how to watch Liga MX action? All the games to watch on Friday are here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC (1-4-3) journeys to play Atletico San Luis (5-1-2) at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Atletico San Luis (-155)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+400)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch FC Juarez vs Atlas FC
Atlas FC (3-3-2) makes the trip to play FC Juarez (4-3-1) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Favorite: Atlas FC (+165)
- Underdog: FC Juarez (+185)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch Puebla FC vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM (3-3-2) makes the trip to take on Puebla FC (2-2-4) at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+135)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+185)
- Draw: (+260)
