The UCF Knights should come out on top in their matchup versus the Kansas State Wildcats at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Kansas State vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (+4.5) Toss Up (52.5) UCF 27, Kansas State 25

Week 4 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

The Wildcats have two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Kansas State has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Kansas State has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for Kansas State games this season.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Knights have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

Two of the Knights' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for UCF this year is 3.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Wildcats vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38.0 14.3 43.5 6.5 27.0 30.0 UCF 40.7 12.0 52.0 10.0 18.0 16.0

