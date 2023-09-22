The New York Mets (71-82) are looking for another big outing from a slugger on a roll versus the Philadelphia Phillies (84-69) on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. Mark Vientos is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Taijuan Walker (15-5) for the Phillies and Tylor Megill (8-8) for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.45 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (8-8, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

The Phillies will hand the ball to Walker (15-5) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, a 1.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.334 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Walker has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 29 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Taijuan Walker vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 676 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 1214 hits, 27th in baseball, with 202 home runs (11th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Mets to go 5-for-35 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in 10 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.94 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.94, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.

Megill is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Megill will try to build on a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.