Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Jackson County, Missouri this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Jackson County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Lee's Summit North High School at Blue Valley Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lone Jack High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lone Jack, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raytown High School at Fort Osage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Independence, MO
- Conference: Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Springs High School at Blue Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
