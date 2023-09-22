In the semifinals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Friday, Greet Minnen (ranked No. 68) faces Xiyu Wang (No. 88).

Wang carries -155 odds to win a spot in the final over Minnen (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Greet Minnen vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Greet Minnen vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 60.8% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Xiyu Wang +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +500 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Greet Minnen vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Minnen advanced past Lucia Bronzetti 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Wang came out on top 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 versus Viktoria Kuzmova in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Through 19 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Minnen has played 22.6 games per match and won 53.6% of them.

Minnen has played eight matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.1 games per match.

Wang has averaged 23.5 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.3% of the games.

Wang has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Minnen and Wang have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.