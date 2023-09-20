How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
The Cleveland Guardians and Bo Naylor will square off against Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Explore More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 151 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 440 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 629 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Zack Greinke (1-15) will make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In 24 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Cristian Javier
|9/16/2023
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Verlander
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tarik Skubal
