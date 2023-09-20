Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Guardians will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (8-13, 4.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.11 ERA).
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Royals have fallen short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.
- The Royals have won in 42, or 32.3%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Kansas City has won 27 of 91 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (629 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
|September 16
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
