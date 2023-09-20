Wednesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Guardians will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (8-13, 4.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.11 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
  • The Royals have fallen short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.
  • The Royals have won in 42, or 32.3%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This year, Kansas City has won 27 of 91 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (629 total, 4.1 per game).
  • The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 Astros W 4-2 Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
September 16 Astros W 10-8 Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
September 17 Astros L 7-1 Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
September 18 Guardians W 6-4 Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
September 19 Guardians W 7-6 Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
September 20 Guardians - Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
September 22 @ Astros - Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
September 23 @ Astros - Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
September 24 @ Astros - Brady Singer vs Justin Verlander
September 26 @ Tigers - TBA vs Reese Olson
September 27 @ Tigers - Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal

