When the Cleveland Guardians (72-79) go head to head against the Kansas City Royals (49-102) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:40 PM ET, Andres Gimenez will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Royals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Guardians (-160). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Guardians Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 67 times and won 36, or 53.7%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 12-10 (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have won in 41, or 31.8%, of the 129 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won 23 of 83 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Royals Futures Odds

