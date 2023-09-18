On Monday, September 18, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (72-78) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (48-102) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Royals have +105 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (3-6, 5.40 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-11, 5.51 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Royals and Guardians matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 36, or 54.5%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 28-26 (winning 51.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 128 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (31.2%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 37 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

